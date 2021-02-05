 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement is in effect. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

