Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement is in effect. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
"This is going to be a fairly long-lived event," said National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.
As cold air deepens on Friday, scattered snow showers will begin to organize into a band of lake-effect snow by late in the day and the southwest flow will steer the lake snow into or near the metro area into Friday night.
While the shallow western end of the lake is icing up, the largely open waters over the majority of the lake may yet play a role in lake-effect potential, especially during the weekend and early next week.
