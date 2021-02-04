 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It will be a cold day in Buffalo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

