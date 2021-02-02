 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.39. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

