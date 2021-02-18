 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 23 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

