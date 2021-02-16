Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 6 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.