 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Support this work for $1 a month

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 6 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow blankets Istanbul amid COVID lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News