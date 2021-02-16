It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 6 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
The more widespread snow will fall mainly Saturday night, with just enough accumulation to produce some slick spots, and a bit more near Lake Ontario.
Western New York's storm Monday night and Tuesday is part of a much bigger extreme winter weather outbreak in progress across the nation.
The cold has had a major impact on Great Lakes ice cover, now estimated at more than 27% compared to 2.4% on Jan. 21.
