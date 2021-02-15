 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

