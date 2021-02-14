It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 16 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
The more widespread snow will fall mainly Saturday night, with just enough accumulation to produce some slick spots, and a bit more near Lake Ontario.
"Later Monday night, a weak area of low pressure will bring widespread fairly light snow into our region," Don Paul predicts.
The cold has had a major impact on Great Lakes ice cover, now estimated at more than 27% compared to 2.4% on Jan. 21.
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
