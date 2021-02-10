 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Support this work for $1 a month

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 12.22. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicagoans react to several rounds of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News