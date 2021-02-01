 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Support this work for $1 a month

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.58. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News