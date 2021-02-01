It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.58. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
While the shallow western end of the lake is icing up, the largely open waters over the majority of the lake may yet play a role in lake-effect potential, especially during the weekend and early next week.
Thursday will probably be the coldest-feeling day with a somewhat stiffer breeze than on Friday, Paul says.
"Bitterly cold wind chills" Thursday and Friday night prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all eight counties of Western New York.
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days