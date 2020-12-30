 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Buffalo, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Buffalo area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

