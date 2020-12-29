It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.18. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Buffalo, NY
