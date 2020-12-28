Temperatures in Buffalo will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Buffalo, NY
A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties from noon Christmas to 7 p.m. Saturday, and a winter storm warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, from Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. Saturday.
The synoptic snow later Christmas Eve and the heavier lake snow Christmas night into Saturday will have a major impact with difficult, hazardous travel, Paul says.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.17. 25 degrees …
Anyone looking for a Currier and Ives Christmas is in luck.
Buffalo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 15.87. We'll see a…
Temperatures in Buffalo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm …
Everyone west of Rochester should wake up to at least a couple of inches of snow on Friday.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?