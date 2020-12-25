Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.17. 25 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Snowfall Warning is in effect. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties from noon Christmas to 7 p.m. Saturday, and a winter storm warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, from Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. Saturday.
The synoptic snow later Christmas Eve and the heavier lake snow Christmas night into Saturday will have a major impact with difficult, hazardous travel, Paul says.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Anyone looking for a Currier and Ives Christmas is in luck.
