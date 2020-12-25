 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Buffalo, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Buffalo, NY

Support this work for $1 a month

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.17. 25 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Snowfall Warning is in effect. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don Paul: A new way of looking at radar
Weather

Don Paul: A new way of looking at radar

  • Updated

After a bit of practice, Don Paul says viewers should find the new National Weather Service systems considerably superior to the way things have been viewed up until now.

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News