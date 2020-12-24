Buffalo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Buffalo, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties from noon Christmas to 7 p.m. Saturday, and a winter storm warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, from Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.28. A 20-degree…
- Updated
After a bit of practice, Don Paul says viewers should find the new National Weather Service systems considerably superior to the way things have been viewed up until now.
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There …
It will be a cold day in Buffalo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.84. 23 degrees is today…
Temperatures in Buffalo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.25. A 21-degree…