Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Buffalo, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.28. A 20-degree…
- Updated
After a bit of practice, Don Paul says viewers should find the new National Weather Service systems considerably superior to the way things have been viewed up until now.
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.84. 23 degrees is today…
- Updated
To no one’s real surprise, Buffalo is coming up short on snow for the season so far, Don Paul says.
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There …
It will be a cold day in Buffalo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.25. A 21-degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees toda…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.69. 24 degrees is…