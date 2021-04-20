 Skip to main content
Heavy, wet snow expected overnight
A morning snowfall in Buffalo (copy)

You may have to clear the snow off your car Wednesday morning.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

The calendar might say spring, but there is a winter weather advisory in effect in Western New York from midnight to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected, although the accumulations will be less along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The advisory covers Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

The snow will be heavy and wet, and may result in downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. Hazardous conditions are expected to affect the Wednesday morning commute.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 46. The low tonight will be around 31, and Wednesday's high will be around 36.

The latest measurable snowfall came last year on May 9, when 0.3 inches of snow was measured at the Buffalo office of the weather service. 

