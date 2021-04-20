Heavy, wet snow expected overnight

The calendar might say spring, but there is a winter weather advisory in effect in Western New York from midnight to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected, although the accumulations will be less along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The advisory covers Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

The snow will be heavy and wet, and may result in downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. Hazardous conditions are expected to affect the Wednesday morning commute.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 46. The low tonight will be around 31, and Wednesday's high will be around 36.

The latest measurable snowfall came last year on May 9, when 0.3 inches of snow was measured at the Buffalo office of the weather service.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.