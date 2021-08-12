 Skip to main content
Heat advisory issued again for much of WNY
top story

heat advisory thursday

Thursday is the fourth-straight day at least part of Western New York was under a heat advisory.

 Image courtesy National Weather Service

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today in Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters expect heat index values of 95 to as high as 100.

Tips to deal with the heat and humidity:

• Stay hydrated.

• Stay out of the sun.

• Spend time in air-conditioned rooms.

• Check on neighbors and relatives.

• Never leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.

• Those who work outdoors should take extra precautions.

• In cases of suspected heat stroke, call 911.

