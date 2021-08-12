Heat advisory issued again for much of WNY

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today in Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters expect heat index values of 95 to as high as 100.
Tips to deal with the heat and humidity:
• Stay hydrated.
• Stay out of the sun.
• Spend time in air-conditioned rooms.
• Check on neighbors and relatives.
• Never leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.
• Those who work outdoors should take extra precautions.
• In cases of suspected heat stroke, call 911.