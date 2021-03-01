Gusty snow expected this afternoon

It's a typical day in March: warm weather this morning followed by snow with gusty winds that could cause hazardous driving conditions during the evening commute.

There is a potential for snow squalls with brief, locally heavy snow and gusty winds this afternoon and evening. The "impactful" snow squalls are more likely in northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust more than 30 mph.

"This scenario would result in greatly reduced visibility along with a quick inch or two accumulation," the weather service said in a statement.

The highest risk for snow would be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Sharply falling temperatures could make untreated surfaces extremely slippery, causing hazardous driving conditions.

"If traveling later today, plan on fast changing weather," the weather service said.

The temperature will be falling to around 27 degrees by 5 p.m., with an overnight low around 15, according to the weather service.

A flood watch for Erie County expired early this afternoon.

