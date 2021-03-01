 Skip to main content
Gusty snow expected this afternoon
Buffalo River ice (copy)

Members of the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team walk across the ice covering the Buffalo River after cutting several holes in the ice where it runs through South Buffalo in an effort to prevent flooding from ice jams as rain and warm weather can cause problems, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

It's a typical day in March: warm weather this morning followed by snow with gusty winds that could cause hazardous driving conditions during the evening commute. 

There is a potential for snow squalls with brief, locally heavy snow and gusty winds this afternoon and evening. The "impactful" snow squalls are more likely in northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust more than 30 mph.

"This scenario would result in greatly reduced visibility along with a quick inch or two accumulation," the weather service said in a statement.

The highest risk for snow would be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Sharply falling temperatures could make untreated surfaces extremely slippery, causing hazardous driving conditions. 

"If traveling later today, plan on fast changing weather," the weather service said.

The temperature will be falling to around 27 degrees by 5 p.m., with an overnight low around 15, according to the weather service.

A flood watch for Erie County expired early this afternoon.

