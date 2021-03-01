Gusty snow expected after flood watch to start the day

The first day of March is bringing a flood watch followed by snow with gusty winds.

A flood watch is in effect in Erie County until 1 p.m. as ice jams may develop on some Buffalo area creeks through early afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The National Weather Service said warm weather Sunday melted some of a substantial snow pack in the head waters of the Buffalo Creeks basins, resulting in additional runoff.

"As a result creek levels will continue to rise through this morning, with additional ice break up possible on some creeks," the weather service said.

After that, there is a potential for snow squalls with brief, locally heavy snow and gusty winds this afternoon and evening. Less than an inch of snow is expected.

The temperature will be falling to around 27 degrees by 5 p.m., with an overnight low around 16, according to the weather service.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.