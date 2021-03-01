 Skip to main content
Gusty snow expected after flood watch to start the day
Buffalo River ice (copy)

Members of the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team walk across the ice covering the Buffalo River after cutting several holes in the ice where it runs through South Buffalo in an effort to prevent flooding from ice jams as rain and warm weather can cause problems, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The first day of March is bringing a flood watch followed by snow with gusty winds. 

A flood watch is in effect in Erie County until 1 p.m. as ice jams may develop on some Buffalo area creeks through early afternoon.

The National Weather Service said warm weather Sunday melted some of a substantial snow pack in the head waters of the Buffalo Creeks basins, resulting in additional runoff.

"As a result creek levels will continue to rise through this morning, with additional ice break up possible on some creeks," the weather service said.

After that, there is a potential for snow squalls with brief, locally heavy snow and gusty winds this afternoon and evening. Less than an inch of snow is expected.

The temperature will be falling to around 27 degrees by 5 p.m., with an overnight low around 16, according to the weather service.

