Goldilocks would have appreciated the about-to-end summer of '22

The autumnal equinox arrives at 9:03 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere, meaning the summer of 2022 is almost in the record books.

And history might remember it as a Goldilocks summer: It was not too hot and not too cold.

While we did reach 90 and 91 degrees on three days, we didn't set any records for high or low temperatures, or precipitation.

"We did have hot spells, but the cooler temperatures were able to average out to within a degree of normal, at least in June and July. August was above normal," said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Kelly.

The area reached 90 degrees Aug. 3 and July 20, and 91 on June 25. August was our warmest month, with an average high temperature of 81.7, warmer than the average high of 79 for the month.

The low temperature for the summer was 48 on June 5 and Sept. 16. September, so far, has been our coolest month, with an average low temperature of 56.4, compared to the average low of 59.4 for the month.

It was a dry summer, with some areas south of Buffalo dipping into a moderate drought status. Rain recorded at the National Weather Service office in Cheektowaga was nearly 2 inches below normal for June, July and August, but we're catching up a bit this month.

Coming up this fall, look for distinctly seasonal temperatures by Friday. Significant storms are expected to move through the area Wednesday, leaving summer temperatures far behind, at least temporarily.

"There's a strong cold front coming through. Behind the cold front, temperatures are going to drop a good 10 to 15 degrees," Kelly said.

The low temperature Friday morning could be around 40, and possibly in the upper 30s in some spots, he said.

But the good news is the long-range temperature outlook for October, November and December is showing Buffalo with a good chance of higher than normal temperatures, Kelly said.