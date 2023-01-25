Winter storm warning in effect; evening commute will be 'very difficult'

A winter storm warning is in effect for Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County as a storm system is expected to bring heavy snow in the afternoon hours along with sleet and freezing rain.

The snow could make travel "very difficult" and cause hazardous driving conditions, the National Weather Service office in Buffalo warned Wednesday morning.

The weather service is forecasting an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow for Buffalo, Northern Erie County and Genesee County and 7 to 10 more inches for Niagara and Orleans counties this afternoon.

Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour during the worst of the storm, said meteorologist Jim Mitchell.

"The main thing is the timing," he said. "We think some of the heaviest snow is going to come around the evening commute," he said.

That's expected to be the case for Buffalo and areas north and northeast, he said.

This is not a lake-effect event and the conditions aren't expected to be anything like the previous two storms that hit the region in November and December.

However, it's expected to be heavy enough to cause very slippery driving conditions during the evening commute and visibility is likely to be affected as well, he said.

"Greasy, kind of slushy stuff that can pull you around if you're changing lanes," Mitchell said.

Plows should be able to keep up with the snow, Mitchell said.

Areas south of Buffalo are expected to see snow turn to rain at around 5 p.m. as warmer air lifts through the area. That changeover is expected in Northern Erie County in the evening hours but it may not lift as far north as Niagara County.

Along with the snow expect winds gusting as high as 35 mph today, the weather service said.

The snow was already causing difficult conditions on roadways Wednesday morning.

The City of Buffalo sent notifications to residents about the weather alerts and that plow crews were out salting main and secondary roads Wednesday morning.