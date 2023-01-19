 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter advisory in effect for freezing rain

Weather advisory
Look out for freezing rain this morning, as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until this afternoon.

The National Weather Service said there could be ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph near Lake Erie and across higher terrain.

Periods of freezing rain could result in poor visibility, and the slippery road conditions could affect the morning commute.

The winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. today for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. It is in effect until 3 p.m. for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Monroe, Livingston and Ontario counties. 

