What to expect in the next 36 hours: Light snow Sunday as colder temps follow
After Saturday's lake-effect snow, which fell in a rather narrow band in northern Erie and Genesee counties before dissipating earlier than expected, Western New York can expect cold temperatures and light snow over the next few days.

Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.

But it was a snowy time for some, while it lasted.

By midafternoon Saturday, the National Weather Service reported 13.2 inches of snow in Pembroke, and a foot of snow had fallen in Batavia and Akron. Lancaster received 10 inches and Alden 8 inches.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport weather station measured 7.4 inches as of 7 p.m., while Williamsville reported 7.5 inches, and there was a 7.7-inch measurement in North Buffalo. A spotter in Snyder reported 5 inches.

Strong winds continued to create some blowing and drifting in spots. The Erie County Department of Public Works tweeted a picture of a special blower clearing drifts on Feddick Road in Boston.

Here's the breakdown on what the weather service says to expect:

Sunday

The thermometer will fall to slightly below 20 degrees by dawn Sunday, the NWS forecasts.

"We'll have another weak system coming in," meteorologist Jim Mitchell said. "It's a general snow, with a cold front."

That means 1 to 2 inches of snow Sunday in the Buffalo area, perhaps 2 to 3 inches along the Chautauqua Ridge in the Southern Tier.

Behind the passing cold front, winds, which will be much lighter Sunday than they were Friday and Saturday, will shift to the west or northwest, bringing in colder air.

Sunday night

The forecast low for Sunday night into Monday morning is 9 degrees at the airport. The cold Canadian air will create some lake-effect clouds, which might keep it from getting even colder.

Monday

On Monday, "We'll be lucky to get into the low 20s," Mitchell said.

Any snow in the region will be light "nuisance-type snow," Mitchell said, but there's only about a 10% chance of snow, and temperatures will fall to about 19 degrees in Buffalo. The winds will calm down to less than 10 mph.

Monday night

Another system approaching Monday night could set up another snowfall of 1 to 3 inches by Tuesday morning, with a Monday night low temperature of about 17 degrees at the airport.

