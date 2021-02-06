What to expect in the next 36 hours: Light snow Sunday as colder temps follow

Here's the breakdown on what the weather service says to expect:

Sunday

The thermometer will fall to slightly below 20 degrees by dawn Sunday, the NWS forecasts.

"We'll have another weak system coming in," meteorologist Jim Mitchell said. "It's a general snow, with a cold front."

That means 1 to 2 inches of snow Sunday in the Buffalo area, perhaps 2 to 3 inches along the Chautauqua Ridge in the Southern Tier.

Behind the passing cold front, winds, which will be much lighter Sunday than they were Friday and Saturday, will shift to the west or northwest, bringing in colder air.

Sunday night

The forecast low for Sunday night into Monday morning is 9 degrees at the airport. The cold Canadian air will create some lake-effect clouds, which might keep it from getting even colder.

Monday

On Monday, "We'll be lucky to get into the low 20s," Mitchell said.