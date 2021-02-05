What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect snow to impact evening commute

Buffalo, get ready for a lake-effect snowstorm.

But first, the wind.

Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph are whipping through the region ahead of a lake-effect storm that expected to bring heavy snow to the Buffalo metro area starting around the evening commute and lasting through early Sunday morning.

"This is going to be a fairly long-lived event," said National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.

The region may see well over a foot of snow by the time dawn breaks on Sundays.

Here's the breakdown on what the weather service says to expect:

Daytime Friday

Winds are whipping through the region today at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. The temperature is at 31 degrees but the wind chills it's going to feel like it's about 12 degrees.

The Buffalo metro area will see more wind than snow during the day, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation at most.