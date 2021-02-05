What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect snow to impact evening commute

Buffalo, get ready for a lake-effect snowstorm.
But first, the wind.
Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph are whipping through the region ahead of a lake-effect storm that expected to bring heavy snow to the Buffalo metro area starting around the evening commute and lasting through early Sunday morning.
"This is going to be a fairly long-lived event," said National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.
The region may see well over a foot of snow by the time dawn breaks on Sundays.
Here's the breakdown on what the weather service says to expect:
Daytime Friday
Winds are whipping through the region today at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. The temperature is at 31 degrees but the wind chills it's going to feel like it's about 12 degrees.
The Buffalo metro area will see more wind than snow during the day, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation at most.
A wind advisory has been issued for northern Erie and Niagara counties until 4 p.m. and flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline is also expected, especially along Route 5 in Hamburg, the Buffalo Harbor and Canalside. That warning is in place through Saturday afternoon.
During the afternoon and into the evening, forecasters said Niagara and Orleans counties will see their heaviest snowfall before the main band of snow moves to the south.
Friday evening commute
Heavy lake effect snow is expected to start falling around 5 to 6 p.m. in the Buffalo metro area.
Support Local Journalism
"It could definitely impact the evening commute," said Pandolfo.
It will also still be windy, which could cause blowing and drifting snow.
"That's going to create some hazardous traveling conditions," Pandolfo said.
Widespread blowing snow is expected in the Buffalo metro area, with snowfall heavy at times, with new accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach 46 mph. The combination is expected to create near white-out conditions.
Temperatures will start to dip too with overnight lows in the upper teens.
Saturday
Early Saturday, the lake effect band may drift a little south of the Buffalo metro area but it's expected to set right back over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.
Another 5 to 9 inches of accumulation is possible. Windy conditions are expected to continue with gusts of up to 45 mph. And that means more blowing snow.
It will be a cold day, with highs in the low 20s.
Sunday
The lake effect snow is expected to end by around day break, but not after having dumped a foot to 18 inches of snow in the Buffalo metro area.
It will be calmer, but it will be cold, Pandolfo said.
Highs will be in the 20s and in the teens.
"You can expect pretty cold temperature for the foreseeable future," Pandolfo said.