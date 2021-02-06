What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavy lake-effect snow, winds continue across WNY

"Late Saturday through Saturday night, the lake band will weaken, in general, and then we'll get some widespread light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning," meteorologist Steve Welch said.

It will be a cold day, with highs in the low 20s.

Sunday

The lake-effect snow is expected to end around daybreak. It will be calmer, but it will be cold.

"By Sunday, it'll be a general synoptic, widespread snow over the area, but nothing major. It will definitely be snowing throughout the region, but not a big deal," said NWS meteorologist Bob Hamilton.

Accumultations of 1 to 2 inches of snow are forecast during the day in the Buffalo metro area, with possibly an additional half-inch at night.

Highs will be in the mid-20s before dropping to around 10 at night.

Monday

By Monday, the cold temperatures will linger in the teens to 20s with a couple of snow showers forecast, but no accumulation is expected.

