What to expect in the next 36 hours: Heavy lake-effect snow, winds continue across WNY

A total of up to a foot of snow is expected to be dumped on parts of Western New York as heavy snows fell throughout the day Saturday and are expected to continue into the evening.
Several inches of snow arrived Saturday morning as a lake-effect snow band dropping 2 to 3 inches per hour created whiteout conditions in and around Buffalo. An additional 1 to 6 inches are forecast for the region from 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
That snowfall was on top of several inches that fell across Western New York Friday night through Saturday morning.
A lake-effect snow warning for northern Erie County and Genesee County, which began at 4 p.m. Friday, continues through 10 p.m. Saturday.
A winter weather advisory was issued Saturday afternoon for Niagara and Orleans counties through 10 p.m. as those areas could see upwards of 3 to 5 inches.
Here's the breakdown on what the weather service says to expect:
Saturday afternoon and evening
Heavy lake effect snow continues. Off Lake Erie the heavy snow will focus from North Buffalo across the Northtowns to southern Niagara and Orleans counties. Off Lake Ontario, much of Jefferson and northern Lewis counties. Snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour and blowing snow. #nywx pic.twitter.com/Dn2QoFZfUY— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 6, 2021
The lake-effect band is expected to settle over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.
A heavy band of lake-effect snow producing whiteout conditions and snowfall rates of about 2 to 3 inches per hour moved from the Southtowns in the morning hours north through Buffalo and into the Northtowns in the afternoon, with Niagara and Orleans expected to see significant accumulations into Saturday evening.
Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will produce drifting snow, near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. Travelers should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
An update on the current hazards and expected additional snowfall from 1PM this afternoon through this evening. pic.twitter.com/kb0RYmBtEN— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 6, 2021
A lakeshore flood warning is also in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for Erie and Chautauqua counties. Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels.
"Late Saturday through Saturday night, the lake band will weaken, in general, and then we'll get some widespread light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning," meteorologist Steve Welch said.
It will be a cold day, with highs in the low 20s.
Sunday
The lake-effect snow is expected to end around daybreak. It will be calmer, but it will be cold.
"By Sunday, it'll be a general synoptic, widespread snow over the area, but nothing major. It will definitely be snowing throughout the region, but not a big deal," said NWS meteorologist Bob Hamilton.
Accumultations of 1 to 2 inches of snow are forecast during the day in the Buffalo metro area, with possibly an additional half-inch at night.
Highs will be in the mid-20s before dropping to around 10 at night.
Monday
By Monday, the cold temperatures will linger in the teens to 20s with a couple of snow showers forecast, but no accumulation is expected.