Morning and evening rush hour will be snowy and slippery today

Western New York is under a winter weather advisory as snow, sleet and freezing rain are in the forecast for the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued a winter weather advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties lasting through 10 p.m. 

Drivers can expect between 3 to 6 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

"Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities," the weather service stated in its bulletin. "Slow down and use caution while driving."

The snow and ice will impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday, forecasters warned. 

On Thursday, more snow – between 1 and 3 inches – is expected, the weather service said, but winds will only reach about 20 mph.

