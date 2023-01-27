Light to moderate snow, especially in Northtowns, will slow morning commute

Light to moderate snow, especially in the Northtowns, will make the Friday morning commute slower than usual, the National Weather Service reported.

The lake-effect snow could fall at up to an inch per hour with lower visibility below a half-mile through the midmorning, the weather service stated, but by day's end, total snowfall isn't expected to exceed 3 inches.

"This will result in slick travel conditions across the Buffalo metro area, extending eastward through Batavia," the weather service stated in a news bulletin. "Motorists should allow a little extra time for the morning commute, and be prepared for poor travel conditions at times."

The evening commute was not mentioned in the weather bulletin. The weather service said total snowfall should be between 1 and 3 inches by 7 p.m.