Lake effect snow will continue beyond morning commute

Updated: 9:50 a.m.:

Forecasters are calling for additional lake effect snow from Lake Erie that will continue beyond the morning commute.

"Lake effect snow will continue northeast of Lake Erie for the next few hours," the National Weather Service said. "Additional snowfall amounts of one to two inches will be possible for portions of northern Erie and Genesee counties."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

--

Light to moderate snow, especially in the Northtowns, will make the Friday morning commute slower than usual, the National Weather Service reported.

The lake-effect snow could fall at up to an inch per hour with lower visibility below a half-mile through the midmorning, the weather service stated, but by day's end, total snowfall isn't expected to exceed 3 inches.

"This will result in slick travel conditions across the Buffalo metro area, extending eastward through Batavia," the weather service stated in a news bulletin. "Motorists should allow a little extra time for the morning commute, and be prepared for poor travel conditions at times."

The evening commute was not mentioned in the weather bulletin. The weather service said total snowfall should be between 1 and 3 inches by 7 p.m.