Lake-effect rain will keep Buffalo weather messy until midweek

Plenty of rain had already fallen as of Monday morning, and plenty more is coming for the westernmost portion of our region.

Colder air moving in aloft will convert the convection over to lake-effect rain, moving over the warm lake waters. A wind oscillating between southwest and west-southwest will produce shifting bands of rain with thunder moving across the part of our region closest to still-70 degree Lake Erie in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

Near these convective bands, winds will gust to over 30 mph, making for a real chill. Temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. A flood watch is in effect for the two counties mentioned until late Tuesday night, where locally very heavy amounts will be possible within more persistent lake bands.

Limited improvement arrives on a chilly Wednesday, with reduced shower coverage and a few sunny breaks. Abundant sunshine returns for Thursday into Saturday, with readings edging up from the upper 50s Thursday to the mid-upper 60s by Saturday.

A few showers may reach us on Sunday with limited sunshine and temps in the mid-60s.

For those traveling to Baltimore for the Bills-Ravens game this weekend, Saturday may bring a few showers under a partly sunny sky with temps in the comfortable upper 60s. The presence of a frontal boundary will increase the chance for occasional showers on Sunday and dry periods. Game-time readings will edge up to the low 70s, a far cry from Sunday’s oppressive 90 in Miami.

Hurricane Ian will become very dangerous

Hurricane Ian appears to be entering what is known as a rapid intensification phase Monday, which will bring it to major hurricane status, first smashing into western Cuba by Tuesday. It will then move northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and begin slowing down as it curves more toward the northeast by Wednesday. Most models pose Ian as a particular threat to the Fort Myers-Tampa Bay area at that time, and the National Hurricane Center has already placed the region under a hurricane watch. Prior to moving toward landfall, intensity forecasts take top winds to 140 mph. This track forecast will automatically update with each new NHC advisory.

NHC is advising residents from Fort Myers to Tampa Bay life-threatening storm surge of up to 5-10 feet at time of high tide Wednesday will be possible.