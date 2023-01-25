Heavy snow expected for afternoon commute in Buffalo, Northtowns and Niagara

A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. for Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County as a storm system was bringing heavy snow to the region Wednesday afternoon.

The snow could make travel "very difficult" and cause hazardous driving conditions, especially during the drive home, the National Weather Service office in Buffalo warned Wednesday morning.

"Expect several hours of heavy snow around Buffalo and Rochester through mid-afternoon, but 2 to 4 hours of heavy snow across Niagara, Orleans and northwestern Monroe counties through about 7 p.m.," the weather service said in a "Special Weather Statement" issued at 1:23 p.m.

"Within this heavy snow visibilities will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Roads will be snow covered and slippery. If traveling be prepared for slower traffic and allow for extra time to reach your destination safely," the statement said.

The weather service is forecasting an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow for Buffalo, Northern Erie County and Genesee County and 4 to 7 more inches for Niagara and Orleans counties this afternoon.

Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour during the worst of the storm over Niagara County.

"It's going to be a messy commute," warned meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

This is not a lake-effect event and the conditions aren't expected to be anything like the previous two storms that hit the region in November and December.

However, it's expected to be heavy enough to cause very slippery driving conditions during the evening commute and visibility is likely to be affected as well.

"It's going to be normal snow," said Jurkowski – just enough to require some careful driving.

"Take it slow. Leave plenty of room between cars and you should be fine," she said.

Plows should be able to keep up with the snowfall.

At about 1 p.m., snow was falling across the immediate Southtowns and making its way into Buffalo.

Areas south of Buffalo are expected to see the snow turn to rain at around 5 p.m. as warmer air lifts through the area. That changeover from snow to rain is not expected in Northern Erie County until night time.

Along with the snow expect winds gusting as high as 35 mph today, the weather service said.

The snow was already reducing visibility Wednesday afternoon. At the Buffalo airport visibility was down to half a mile.

The City of Buffalo sent notifications to residents about the weather alerts and that plow crews were out salting main and secondary roads Wednesday morning.

Some school districts announced cancellations of afterschool activities. Buffalo schools said extended learning, rehearsals and parent conferences would be canceled but high school athletics and adult education would not be affected by the weather. Kenmore-Tonawanda schools announced all afterschool activities were canceled for Wednesday.

Buffalo and Northtowns can expect rain light overnight and a little more snow on Thursday. Snow is expected to remain in place in Niagara County through the night.