Game-day forecast: Storms should exit Buffalo area by Monday evening

Numerous showers and thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong to severe, will exit the region around midday or early afternoon.

A second disturbance will bring a round of more thinly scattered showers and storms mid- to late afternoon, which should exit Erie County after 6 or 7 p.m., leaving us with an essentially rain-free game. There is a small chance a lingering shower or two may still be around Erie County around 7 or 8 p.m. before exiting. The breeze out of the west will diminish during the course of the game, winding down from 12-20 mph to 10-15 mph.

A major pattern change will arrive by Thursday with much cooler conditions for the first day of autumn. Temps will fall from the early low 60s into the 50s. It will be breezy and chilly with some scattered lake-effect rain showers at times. This will be preceded by a strong cold front approaching the region Wednesday afternoon and evening, capable of producing some severe thunderstorms with the potential for damaging winds and hail.