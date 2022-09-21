Forecasters warn of storms with damaging winds, possible isolated tornadoes

Western New York faces a slight risk of severe weather today, with damaging wind gusts and the chance of isolated tornadoes from mid-afternoon to mid-evening, the National Weather Service said.

Thunderstorms ranging from strong to severe will move across the area, with the primary concern being strong, damaging winds, forecasters said.

The weather service said it couldn't rule out an isolated tornado or two, "especially across the western Southern Tier."

Hail of an inch or greater in diameter is possible.

The slight risk of severe weather also extends east into Central New York.