Those who traveled to New Jersey for the Bills game have already encountered some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on a muggy Monday. The convection should fade out early this evening for the game, but it will remain humid as temperatures hang in the 70s … sticky football conditions, with very little wind.

Around here, after a beautiful Monday, our next round of convection won’t begin to arrive until Tuesday. Under a mostly cloudy sky, the chance for scattered and occasional showers and a few thunderstorms will be higher in the afternoon. No washout is indicated for the majority of the day, with a high in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be cooler with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and a high only near 65. A few lingering showers will be possible, and there will be a risk of waterspouts due to the chilly air over the 71-degree lake throughout the day and the evening regatta, with a cool sail … temps only in the 50s.

The cool air may trigger a few lake-enhanced showers Thursday in a northwest flow, under a partly sunny sky with temps in the low to mid-60s.

Bright sunshine returns under broad high pressure Friday and Saturday, with Friday highs in the upper 60s and Saturday temps reaching the low 70s. Note where the Weather Prediction Center is estimating the position of Hurricane Lee on Saturday, which is close enough to the New England coast for concern.

The overnight run of the European model also supports the WPC estimate.

In the days prior to Saturday, Lee will cause dangerous rip currents and wave action erosion along much of the Eastern Seaboard. Lee looks like a near certain threat to Nova Scotia, probably at a somewhat weakened intensity.

Sunday’s home opener looks comfortable, with temps again in the low 70s. The proximity of a slowly approaching front might trigger a few light showers with a partly sunny sky.

At this writing, there are no hints of a washout, and pregame and game-time conditions look generally favorable. Wind does not appear likely to be a major factor in the game.

Those low 70s are slightly below average for this time of the year. But in the extended range, model ensembles seem to indicate an upper air pattern that would bring more warming later in September.

This tendency extends out to at least Sept. 27, so while we won’t be returning to last week’s midsummer heat, we’re not done with warmth this month.