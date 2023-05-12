Friday should end up as the warmest day since April 16, when Buffalo reached a record high of 86. We won’t match that mark, but some interior locations may crack the 80 degree mark in the Genesee Valley. That may not sound impressive, but the warmest day in May was Thursday, with a paltry high of 72, just six degrees above average. Buffalo’s monthly mean temperature has been running three degrees below average.

We’ve also reached a point where I can say growers and gardeners could actually use some rain at this stage of the growing season. May rainfall has entered modest deficit territory, though it’s nothing serious at this point. The one part of the lower 48 still with extreme to exceptional drought is the central and southern plains.

However, should that condition persist, it could have an important impact on crop yields in the grain-growing regions of the nation.

“The pollen’s as high as a red, itchy eye….” That catchy pretend lyric is a reminder of the other negative to the beautiful stretch of weather in which we find ourselves. The absence of raindrops to cleanse the lower atmosphere in recent days will continue to allow pollen counts to soar. In my own experience, my allergy to some nefarious grass pollen kicked in last night, and I had to take my first OTC antihistamine. Grass pollens aren’t even yet listed in the Pollen.com estimated pollen forecast for Buffalo, but my immune system knows better.

The weekend looks solid, but there will be a change of thermal personality by Sunday. Saturday will bring early highs in the low 70s, but note the projected position of a cold front early in the day.

Behind the front, winds will veer from Friday’s southwest flow to northerly, then northeasterly. There will be abundant sunshine, but readings will begin dropping back to the 60s by later in the day and into the mid 40s by dawn Sunday.

The Canadian ridge of high pressure will bring a partly sunny and significantly cooler Sunday. The distant location of the high pressure ridge will allow more clouds to creep in from the southwest. It will also be a little breezy on the Niagara Frontier, with the northeast flow holding highs to just the low 60s.

It's fair to say that while Sunday will be dry and OK for outdoor activities, Saturday will be the nicer day, accompanied by a higher UV index.

Readings will recover to the mid-upper 60s on a mostly sunny Monday. The approach of another cold front on Tuesday will produce some increase in cloud cover, and our only real chance for showers preceding the frontal passage. However, moisture and shower coverage look sparse at this point for later Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In fact, total rainfall in the next week looks inconsequential into next Friday. While evaporative rates are lower in cooler weather, gardeners and growers will have to monitor soil moisture and may want to consider some watering along the way.

Behind Tuesday’s cold front, a new ridge of Canadian high pressure will move in and bring us additional cooling. Wednesday’s high, even under bright sunshine, will only reach the upper 50s on a northeast flow. Later Wednesday night, a clear sky and light winds could allow patchy frost to develop in some of the sheltered valleys. Thursday morning lows will be well below average, as projected by the Weather Prediction Center.

The southwest flow behind this ridge will begin to boost readings back toward the mid 60s on Thursday and to around 70 by Friday, ahead of still another cold front.

That front may finally bring us some needed measurable rainfall toward Friday night, at least for a few hours, ahead of some more cooling for next weekend.

This kind of pattern is why I wrote back on Monday, “If you have a pool, you may want to hold off on opening it in the next two weeks.”

In the extended range, this kind of brief warmup-renewed cooldown pattern will hold, with the warm upper air ridge staying over western North America, and the cool upper air trough staying in the northeast, as seen in this ensemble.

But there are hints of some moderation and flattening of this pattern in the following week which, if verified, would allow some more consistent seasonable temperatures to return.

“Risky heat days” on the rise locally

Buffalo is not in the highest risk portion of the country (as is the southeast and southwest) for days during which excess heat-related mortality will become more likely during the ongoing warming climate years which are ahead of us. But the likely increased risk cannot be discounted, in the face of warming that has already occurred and further increases in the next few decades. Excess heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S. and there is no reason to expect that to change in the foreseeable future.

During prolonged heat waves, particularly when nighttime minimum temperatures remain excessively high over extended periods, heat-related mortality rises, particularly for elderly and infants housed in urban locations with no air-conditioning. These threats are much more notable in the steamy summer climate of the southeast and the searing heat in the arid southwest. Yet even in more temperate Buffalo, the increase in risky heat days has already accelerated.

For those who wish to see a more detailed study on heat-related mortality, this article was published in the GeoHealth journal in 2021.