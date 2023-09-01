On Monday, I wrote the coming warmth would be above average for early September, but would come up short of “midsummer heat.” That’s no longer the case; it’s going to be real heat after all. Before we get to that, let’s glance at how meteorological summer, June through August, actually went.

No one is going to declare this period to have been a truly great summer. There were the episodes of Canadian wildfire smoke pollution, there was the above-average rainfall in July, but the actual statistics prove this summer had more than its share of good moments to balance things out — not the least of which was our escape from the oppressive and sometimes dangerous heat slamming the southeast, Florida, the south and the southwest.

The Buffalo June mean temperature was precisely average for the month, with 2.42 inches of rainfall, running almost an inch below average. July brought a small positive anomaly in the mean temperature of +1.1 degree. However, rainfall totaled 5.54 inches, running well above the average of 3.23 inches. August was cooler, coming in with a mean temperature which was -1.5 degrees below average, a statistically small anomaly. Rainfall ended up just barely below average, at 3.12 inches, -.11 inches.

This leaves just Wyoming County with moderate drought conditions, and the majority of Western New York as of early this week at about normal, meaning soil moisture is in decent shape over much of the region. Those drawing well water to the southeast may be seeing shortfalls.

You may know I’m not much of a fan of monthly outlooks due to increasing uncertainties further out in time. This time around, however, the Climate Prediction Center’s September temperature probabilities seem to me to have a better than usual chance of verifying for at least half of the month.

An exceptionally persistent ridge of hot high pressure will remain stacked up over the southern plains for some of the time, keeping extreme heat locked in over much of the central and south central U.S.

Locally, a gorgeous Friday glides into a gorgeous Saturday morning, after slightly milder morning lows than Friday’s 51 at the airport and lots of 40s farther inland. Saturday will differ from Friday with a developing gustier southwest breeze and some limited cloudiness mixing in with the sun in the afternoon. The high will range from 71-75 near 71 degree Lake Erie to 80 inland. In fact, a few of the models are trying to squeeze out a few sprinkles or spotty light showers later Saturday with dew points creeping up a bit and a minor disturbance aloft. Even if these minor showers materialize, there is no cause to change outdoor plans, unlike dealing with last Saturday’s late-day storms.

With the southwest breeze picking up to 15-20 knots, Lake Erie boaters will find choppy conditions with waves up to 4 feet in the afternoon, and up to 3 feet on Lake Ontario.

Warming will progress on Sunday, with a brisk southwest breeze again developing.

Afternoon highs under a mostly sunny sky will range from the upper 70s at the Lake Erie shore to the low 80s farther inland, and the mid 80s closer to Lake Ontario. (A southwest breeze typically brings more of a land breeze farther north, making such locations as Newfane and Wilson the warmest portion of our region.) Lake Erie waves will build to 3-4 feet, and 2-3 feet on Lake Ontario.

The heat builds more noticeably on Labor Day as the warm ridge of high pressure taps more heat in its southwest flow. The afternoon high will reach the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky, with a few locations closer to Lake Ontario approaching 90 degrees. The breeze may be a tad lighter than Sunday’s, and with dew points climbing to the mid 60s the heat will create a little discomfort for some folks. Wave heights will range up to 3 feet on Lake Erie, and 2 feet on Lake Ontario.

The southwest flow continues on Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping the heat and humidity going. Afternoon highs remain in the upper 80s both days, and near or a bit above 90 closer to Lake Ontario. While this won’t prove to be truly oppressive, heat indices to the north will approach the uncomfortable low-mid 90s. Actual temperatures from the Weather Prediction Center/WPC:

You’ll note there is some cooler air to be found over the northern plains. A weak cold front will be approaching our region by Thursday morning, and may set off a few showers and thunderstorms.

The new air mass should drop Thursday’s highs back to the low 80s, and into the seasonable mid-upper 70s by Friday.

Late-season crops and gardens will definitely need some watering in this upcoming week. Although there may be a few showers with the Thursday front, WPC is showing no measurable rain for our region in the next seven days.

In the extended range, CPC continues with good to strong confidence most days around here will have warmer than average temperatures in the 6-10 and 8-14 day probabilities maps.

This thinking is supported by upper air model ensembles out toward midmonth. However, there are some signs of the peak heating retreating westward at that time, with some relaxation in the heating in our region, as seen in the upper air flow.

This subtle shift to modest cooling harkens back to my skepticism on monthly outlooks for temperatures, as opposed to more of a two-week limit.

Atlantic basin tropics remain active

The Atlantic hurricane basin remains active despite El Nino’s supposed limiting impacts from its more prevalent disruptive wind shear. However, none of the current systems pose a new threat to the U.S. This National Hurricane Center link updates automatically.

Despite the tremendous damage done by Hurricane Idalia, some of its additional potential was mitigated by landfall in a thinly populated area at low tide. The tidal threat was enhanced by the King Tide produced by alignment between the sun, earth and a closer-in-orbit moon, so the low tide timing was at least of some small help. On the other hand, Idalia’s rapid intensification on Tuesday and Tuesday night was aided by the record warm sea surface temperatures in the eastern Gulf and its loop current. While the warming climate did not create the hurricane, the climate-related excessive heat in ocean waters played a role in its having reached Category 4 intensity before landfalling as a still major Category 3 storm.