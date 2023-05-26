There was widespread interior frost Friday morning, with unseasonably cold morning lows, including 28 degrees in Angelica.

After some patchy frost in sheltered valleys Saturday morning, that should close the book on the spring frost season in Western New York.

Up to this point, it’s been a mainly lovely but cool May, with no 80 degree days … yet. The Buffalo mean temperature is running 2.7 degrees below average, and our Lake Erie temperature is at 51 degrees, 1 degree below average (after having run well above average all winter and into the first part of the month). Our temperature trend is about to begin a flip during the Memorial Day weekend, often called the “unofficial start of summer.” That phrase will be apropos this time around, especially later in the weekend.

Other than last Saturday’s moderate rain, it has been a dry month. There are no signs of developing drought just yet, but Buffalo rainfall has come in at well under half of average thus far, totaling only 1.15 inch, compared to an average through Thursday of 2.67 inches. Deep soil moisture has shown only a modest decline during this month, even as topsoil is again drying a week after the significant rainfall.

Nationally, drought conditions are far better in the west than a year ago. Severe to exceptional drought, however, is impacting the central plains and may lessen grain crop yields this year.

As for this weekend, the word foolproof in the headline seems like a safe bet even in the face of my more restrained forecasting instincts. Following a cool dawn on Saturday, full sunshine will boost afternoon highs into the mid 70s, excepting the mid 60s along the immediate lakeshores. Conditions will be ideal for the kids and Saturday pre-Buffalo Marathon events, with a light wind.

Sunday, high pressure over the Great Lakes and northeast will continue to warm. The ridge will buffer our region from a storm system well to the southeast.

It's Buffalo Marathon weekend. Here's what to know and where not to go The starting gun will sound for the marathon, half marathon and marathon relay at 6:30 a.m. Sunday from the intersection of Delaware Avenue and West Huron Street.

Dry air and dry soil beneath it cool more readily overnight, but also heat more quickly in the sunshine during the day. The Buffalo Marathon will be run under ideal conditions, with marathon details in this link.

Temperatures at the event start will be in the mid-upper 50s, but warm quickly under a mostly sunny sky and only a light northeast wind at about 5 mph, with low humidity. By midday, the temperature will already be approaching 75 and heading toward 80 by midafternoon.

For participants and everyone else in the outdoors, keep in mind the UV index will be high each day this weekend, and is not related to temperatures. Wearing a quality sunscreen of at least SPF 30 will be important. The Canadian wildfire smoke is no longer reaching our part of the country and its departure has led to greater atmospheric clarity for visible and UV light. You can track cloud cover using this automatically updating NOAA GOES satellite link.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

As for Memorial Day, ideal conditions will again prevail for ceremonies and parades. The dawn low will briefly bottom out in the low 50s with dry air in place, but quickly warm to more summerlike readings in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Speaking of dry air, if you have an open pool, goosebumps will be in abundance stepping out of the water. When the dew points are so low, the droplets on your skin will quickly evaporate, carrying away body heat with evaporative cooling. I recommend you keep the towels nearby.

What started as a cool Canadian ridge of high pressure will be almost stationary next week in the east, baking in the daytime sun each day at least through Thursday.

Daytime highs will approach the mid 80s, while the dew point remains below 60, meaning uncomfortable humidity will not be an issue.

This is not entirely good news for gardeners and growers. Irrigation will be necessary on some farms, and more frequent watering is advised for gardens. The chance for measurable rain in the next seven days is close to zero.

And the pollen count will remain medium-high with no rain to cleanse the air. Grass pollens have now entered the sneezing season.

The atmospheric pattern in our region makes for a simpler than usual call for the 6- to 10-day outlook period both for temperatures and precipitation.

A cold front will be approaching our region by next Friday and by the following Sunday or Monday, there are indications of some cooling back to more seasonable temperatures, as seen in extended range ensembles.

At this early juncture, this cooling doesn’t appear to be drastic. However, it is likely we’ll be ditching the 80s for a while after next Friday.

New hurricane outlook released

While it may be tempting to dismiss hurricanes as not a Buffalo concern, it should be remembered beyond the tragic loss of life, Hurricane Ian alone, coming ashore in southwest Florida as a Category 4 monster, killed at least 148 people and cost $50-65 billion dollars in damage to property and infrastructure. Federal funding and budgeting for such disasters affect all of us. Hurricane outlooks are always a statistical challenge, blending and weighing the many variables which play a role in tropical cyclone development in the Atlantic hurricane basin. While it appears a developing moderate to strong El Nino may produce more disruptive wind shear over the basin, which can limit storm development, there is the countering potential of excessive heat in southwest Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf waters. These surface and near surface waters will be heating beyond already anomalous warm temperatures in place. (These anomalies do have links to a warming climate.) Balancing these conflicting variables is part of the reason NOAA is projecting a more average hurricane season, as opposed to the above average seasons of recent years.

If you have family or other interests in hurricane-prone parts of the country, you may wish to bookmark this link.