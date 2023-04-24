Some snowflakes were showing up on radar Monday morning over the higher elevations.

Still some annoying flakes over higher elevations on a chilly Monday, and there could even be some graupel—the most misspelled word in weather, after “lightening.” pic.twitter.com/QWkTbadLJ5 — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) April 24, 2023

Some soft white pellets called graupel will probably join the high elevation party into the evening. Later Monday night, partial clearing will allow morning lows to edge below freezing in the valleys, and reach the mid-30s near the lakes. Tuesday will be mostly dry, with a few spotty light showers possible under mixed sun and clouds, along with a slightly stiffer breeze making the 50-degree high feel cooler. By later Tuesday night, the minor frozen annoyance returns to the hills.

Wednesday may begin with a few showers, mixed on the hills, but some limited sunshine will return later in the day with a high again only near 50. I say “only” because by now, Buffalo’s average high is in the upper 50s. Our April mean temperature is still +5.9 degrees and Lake Erie is holding at 44 degrees, 7 above average.

Thursday will be a noticeably nicer day. Sunshine will be abundant under high pressure, with a light breeze and a high in the mid-50s.

More clouds mix with the sunshine on Friday, and there may be a few stray showers, but temps will edge up into the low 60s.

By Saturday, low pressure will begin approaching from the southwest and shower chances will rise in the afternoon, with temps in the seasonable upper 50s. Unfortunately, by Sunday we will be directly under the influence of the low with occasional or even frequent showers.

Some showers will linger into parts of Monday, with readings dropping back to the low 50s.

In the extended range, upper air ensembles are in good agreement a chilly upper level low will be dominating much of the East early next week, causing below average temperatures.

This is also reflected in the temperature probabilities outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

To leave you with a glimmer of optimism, the ensembles are showing some more persistent moderation by around May 8 or May 9. As I used to read to my daughters from a storybook, “keep your eyes on the prize.”