Don Paul: Yes, a white Christmas, but the devil is in the details

The Buffalo National Weather Service has elevated the 5-county winter storm watch to a lake effect snow warning for Northern Erie (including the metro area), Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from noon Christmas to 7 p.m. Saturday, and to a winter storm warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties, from Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. Saturday.
This is the NWS map, with the lake snow warning in green and the winter storm warning in magenta:
Before I get into the details, this will be a two-stage storm. There will first be the changeover from a soaking rain with temperatures in the low 50s to widespread/synoptic snow Christmas Eve, with a general coating of 2 to as much as 4 inches of snow by Christmas morning (a couple of models from earlier runs still show somewhat greater Christmas Eve accumulations), Christmas morning lows in the upper 20s. The second stage is the lake effect stage on Christmas into Saturday, and that’s where greater uncertainties remain for location and intensity.
Rain will gradually increase on Thursday, becoming fairly soaking by later in the day ahead of a sharp cold front. More than half an inch will fall by the dinner hour over much of our region, as seen in this model:
Newer model runs have slightly slowed the arrival of the cold front, and have slowed the deepening and moistening of the arctic air on Christmas Day, which is what is needed to produce heavier lake effect snow. The Christmas Eve snow and falling temperatures will ice roads over later at night, making for hazardous travel. But the overnight and early morning snow accumulations by themselves will probably not yet meet true winter storm criteria, as seen in this high resolution model:
There are now indications of some drying, sinking air dominating much of the Niagara Frontier, including Buffalo, for several hours toward late midday. Some models then back winds from westerly to more southwesterly as the cold air deepens and moistens. This would send better organized lake effect snow toward the metro area and possibly even into some of the northtowns by later in the day. This high resolution depiction has the most intense band to the north, around 7 p.m. Christmas:
Of course, no one model has all the solutions, and other models do not bring this more intense band north of Buffalo, as seen in the Canadian model for late Christmas night:
In addition, Christmas Day temperatures do not look quite as cold as they did on Monday, with afternoon readings in the upper rather than lower 20s, with west-southwest winds at 15-25 mph along with some gusts to over 30. Those wind speeds will keep the lake snow below blizzard criteria, in case anyone was wondering.
For what it’s worth, the Weather Prediction Center (NWS headquarters) doesn’t appear to be making that big a deal out of heavy snow probabilities from Christmas morning into Saturday morning, if you look at the legend:
I can’t say I’m in total agreement with their assessment. But I will say this does not look like a classic high end lake effect event for most of Western New York. Local travel impacts within the band later Christmas into Saturday will make for difficult, hazardous travel. Most of the time there will be blowing snow in the band with sharply reduced visibility during stronger gusts. The Lake Erie temperature is at 41 degrees, 4 above average and more than sufficient to match up well with the air at around 5,000 feet to make some heavier lake snow at times when the cold air deepens and moistens Christmas afternoon.
Most models are placing heaviest storm totals, when all is said and done, over higher terrain. In Northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming Counties, amounts will be probably be heaviest near the metro area and northtowns, and not quite so heavy east of Batavia and Warsaw. If you look at the legend in this particular American GFS model, you’ll note the heaviest amounts are not on the points where the numbers are but, rather, conforming to the highest elevations.
Some uncertainties remain, to be sure. Look for updates Thursday at www.buffalonews.com.