Don Paul: Yes, a white Christmas, but the devil is in the details

The Buffalo National Weather Service has elevated the 5-county winter storm watch to a lake effect snow warning for Northern Erie (including the metro area), Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from noon Christmas to 7 p.m. Saturday, and to a winter storm warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties, from Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. Saturday.

This is the NWS map, with the lake snow warning in green and the winter storm warning in magenta:

Before I get into the details, this will be a two-stage storm. There will first be the changeover from a soaking rain with temperatures in the low 50s to widespread/synoptic snow Christmas Eve, with a general coating of 2 to as much as 4 inches of snow by Christmas morning (a couple of models from earlier runs still show somewhat greater Christmas Eve accumulations), Christmas morning lows in the upper 20s. The second stage is the lake effect stage on Christmas into Saturday, and that’s where greater uncertainties remain for location and intensity.

Rain will gradually increase on Thursday, becoming fairly soaking by later in the day ahead of a sharp cold front. More than half an inch will fall by the dinner hour over much of our region, as seen in this model: