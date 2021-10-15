Don Paul: WNY will have a rocky transition to autumnal weather

It’s not difficult to discern how warm the first half of October has been. Friday’s low-mid 70s will bring the monthly mean temperature up to an extraordinary positive anomaly of 12 degrees above average. Trust me, that’s a very large departure from normal.
Although we’re not headed to a similarly huge cold departure, something of a rude awakening will be arriving by Saturday morning as our first real shot of autumnal conditions, long overdue, race into Western New York. Getting through this transition will involve a risk of severe thunderstorms, associated with a vigorous low pressure system and its cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of WNY at 15% risk for storms with damaging winds.
There is even a 5% risk for isolated tornadoes, mainly south and southeast of the metro area, due to deep wind shear with strengthening winds aloft, creating conditions that may favor rotating thunderstorms. A couple of supercells can’t be ruled out.
To go with that is a 5% risk for large hail.
Five percent risks are small, but not insignificant. The greatest threat for WNY will be from later Friday afternoon into early evening. SPC summarizes the threat:
“Episodes of scattered frontal and prefrontal thunderstorms are expected today up and down this corridor, offering damaging to severe gusts, potential for a few tornadoes, and isolated, marginally severe hail.”
As is often the case with locally intense convection, models depict uneven coverage, toward the Friday dinner hour or shortly thereafter.
A second threat for thunderstorms, possibly with more widespread coverage and downpours, will develop in the Saturday predawn hours, as modeled here.
At this time of the year, the possibility of localized poor drainage flooding can be exacerbated by storm drains clogged with leaves. If you live in a neighborhood prone to urban flooding, you may want to rake away leaves from storm grates, just as a precaution. Rainfall amounts aren’t going to be overwhelmingly heavy across the board, but some spotty downpours are likely, with a marginal 5% to 10% risk for excessive amounts.
Shower coverage will diminish for Saturday afternoon, but not end. Deepening cold air on a west-northwest flow will average 15-20 mph, occasionally gusting to 30, putting a real chill in the air as temperatures fall through the 50s during the day, reaching the low 50s by late in the day. Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40s.
A brisk west-northwest flow will continue on Sunday under a mostly to partly cloudy sky and producing occasional showers of lake-effect rain. Over the hilly terrain, some thunder may result from showers of graupel, with high readings only in the upper 40s.
On lower terrain, occasional showers will pop up with rain-free periods, and temps reaching the mid-upper 50s. If that sounds harsh, it isn’t. The average Buffalo high for Sunday would be about 59.
It’s just a rude awakening in the context of the unseasonable warmth we’ve had during the first half of the month.
Fortunately, windspeeds are not looking as strong as they did back on Wednesday, so we may lose less of the still increasing color change in our region. Here is the interactive report from New York State for this week. In our region, leaves are just past peak in parts of Allegany State Park, but near peak in most of the higher terrain, and improving rapidly on the Niagara Frontier.
Vivid leaves can stand out even on largely overcast days, especially if there's some dappled sunshine for contrast. Sunday may be the better day for a trip to the country or a walk on your favorite path. Just dress for a chilly breeze.
Monday will be partly sunny and still seasonably cool, with a stray light shower possible. By Tuesday, a southwest flow will resume taking our high temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday back to the mid 60s, about 6 or 7 degrees above average.
Conditions will become more unsettled again by Thursday and Friday with seasonable temps and a few showers returning as readings drop back to seasonable.
Conditions for the Bills game in Nashville look ideal Monday night, with mainly clear skies, a very light wind, and temperatures dropping through the 60s toward the upper 50s.
As I wrote on Wednesday, the persistent warm ridge of high pressure stacked up over the northeast will be moving out, replaced by more progressive passage of ridges and troughs in the extended range. This will not result in a long-term transition to chilly weather, but it will mean more periodic ups and downs, as will be the case next week. At this time, there are no indications in the next few weeks of a fundamental change to a western U.S. ridge/eastern U.S. trough, which would result in a persistently cool or cold pattern in our region. In the eyes of the Climate Prediction Center, the more common ups and downs will still result in a mean probability of a weak warm anomaly, shown in this 8-14 day outlook.