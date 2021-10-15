Don Paul: WNY will have a rocky transition to autumnal weather

As I wrote on Wednesday, the persistent warm ridge of high pressure stacked up over the northeast will be moving out, replaced by more progressive passage of ridges and troughs in the extended range. This will not result in a long-term transition to chilly weather, but it will mean more periodic ups and downs, as will be the case next week. At this time, there are no indications in the next few weeks of a fundamental change to a western U.S. ridge/eastern U.S. trough, which would result in a persistently cool or cold pattern in our region. In the eyes of the Climate Prediction Center, the more common ups and downs will still result in a mean probability of a weak warm anomaly, shown in this 8-14 day outlook.