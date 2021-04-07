Don Paul: WNY facing warmest day of the year, so far

Buffalo’s record high for Thursday is 75. It is about to become a former record high, since we’re destined to make it to at least the upper 70s, making Thursday the warmest day so far this season. The confidence for record warmth is rather high due to the development of the Niagara Frontier’s warmest wind direction, a downslope breeze.

In the first six days of April, our monthly mean temperature has been exactly average. With the average high and low now up to 51 and 33, we’ll move onto the positive side of the ledger during the next several days, in a month that began with .1 inch of snow on April 1, along with a high of 37 and a low of 28. It appears overnight Buffalo low temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s through Saturday night, ahead of some cooling.

The vast majority of Buffalo’s warmest days are tied to a downslope southeast to southerly breeze, during which air descending the slopes to the Lake Erie plain accelerates due to gravity, and heats up by compression on its way down. Because the moisture content remains constant in the air descending and warming, the humidity relative to the warmer temperature drops, making the downslope breeze drier.