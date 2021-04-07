Don Paul: WNY facing warmest day of the year, so far

Buffalo’s record high for Thursday is 75. It is about to become a former record high, since we’re destined to make it to at least the upper 70s, making Thursday the warmest day so far this season. The confidence for record warmth is rather high due to the development of the Niagara Frontier’s warmest wind direction, a downslope breeze.
In the first six days of April, our monthly mean temperature has been exactly average. With the average high and low now up to 51 and 33, we’ll move onto the positive side of the ledger during the next several days, in a month that began with .1 inch of snow on April 1, along with a high of 37 and a low of 28. It appears overnight Buffalo low temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s through Saturday night, ahead of some cooling.
The vast majority of Buffalo’s warmest days are tied to a downslope southeast to southerly breeze, during which air descending the slopes to the Lake Erie plain accelerates due to gravity, and heats up by compression on its way down. Because the moisture content remains constant in the air descending and warming, the humidity relative to the warmer temperature drops, making the downslope breeze drier.
Of course, the elevation changes between our Southern Tier hills and the lake plain are anything but extreme, so the gravity-driven acceleration is modest compared to the sometimes violent downslope winds descending the eastern slopes of the Rockies. In a most extreme example of the “Chinook” downslope wind entering the Black Hills of South Dakota, note the tight spacing of the isobars north of a frontal boundary, with the Chinook roaring down from the mighty Rocky slopes.
On Jan. 22, 1943, the Black Hills Town of Spearfish, S.D., went from minus-4 to 49 degrees in two minutes. The temperature then continued up to 54 degrees until the Chinook abruptly abated and the temperature dropped back to minus-4. These drastic changes occurred in 27 minutes. (The complete story of the largest short-term temperature change on record is from the Rapid City National Weather Service.)
Getting back to Thursday’s downslope flow in our region, it will be minuscule by comparison, even by Western New York standards.
A southeast breeze will average 10-15 mph by midday, with a few stronger gusts along the Lake Erie shoreline south of Buffalo. A model map details where the downslope warming will be greatest, showing the amount of warming from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Since even these high-resolution models don’t always handle the amount of downslope warming with precision, if the breeze blows just a bit harder, a few spots on the Niagara Frontier may touch 80 degrees.
A few spotty showers will struggle to survive in the warm, dry downslope flow Thursday night and Friday, but most locations will be dry most of the time.
We do need rain. A substantial portion of Western New York is now in what’s classified as moderate drought conditions, with liquid for the year already running 3.29 inches below average.
The U.S. Drought Monitor has placed a substantial portion of Western New York into moderate drought classification.
Our next chance for somewhat more significant shower coverage comes later Saturday night and Sunday, after what looks to be a lovely Saturday. But even then, with the approach of a more vigorous area of low pressure crossing the northern Great Lakes, rainfall amounts don’t look especially impressive over the next seven days.
If this range verifies, .50 to .75 inch of rain over a week will not do the trick in taking us out of the abnormally dry to moderate drought range. If this trend were to continue for some weeks to come, this status could begin to pose problems for some growers. At this early stage in the season, the situation is not yet really problematic.
As for the longer range, there are signs in model ensembles our warmer than average pattern is going to gradually shift with a change in the upper air pattern back to below average temperatures, possibly well below. By mid-month, there is good agreement in the ensembles of cooler upper level troughing reestablishing itself in the Midwest and eventually the East, as seen in a European/ECMWF ensemble mean.
The American/GFS ensemble is quite emphatic with this trend by the April 18-19 and for some time beyond. The Canadian/GEM ensemble is in rather good agreement as well, although it takes the core of the upper level cold a little farther south along the mid-Atlantic
Coast. These ensemble trends have been showing for several successive model runs, which, unfortunately, increases confidence in their actual development.
Should this rather unseasonable pattern evolve as currently indicated, it could mean daytime highs well below average, often in the 40s. On the other hand, it’s still early in the month, so nature has some time to mellow out between now and then. In the meantime, I'd be mighty careful about those early plantings, folks.