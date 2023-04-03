It may have been cool Sunday, but it was a spectacular day, affording us some brief drying in what has been a wet year.

Liquid precipitation, including equivalent from snow, is now up to 11.78 inches, 2.84 inches above average. This follows the tremendous liquid equivalent in the snows of November and December.

Farmers have to be concerned about how they are going to get their machinery out into the fields, at this stage. The next few days probably won't be of any help. Weather Prediction Center total estimated rainfall through Wednesday night bears that out.

After a milder but breezy Monday, scattered showers will be arriving during the evening. Temps will drop back from the 50s to near 40 by morning following passage of a weak cold front.

On Tuesday, showers will thin out during the morning, with areas of fog. It will remain overcast but mainly dry in the afternoon, with temps reaching the low 50s. Nationally, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are sadly going to be back in the news. The Storm Prediction Center continues to advise of a major threat over parts of the Midwest and the mid-South.

On Wednesday, a deep storm system will be crossing the upper Midwest. Following passage of its warm front early in the day, a brisk downslope southerly wind will boost temps into the 70s inland from Lake Erie over most of Western New York, with dry time between occasional showers. It will not be as wet as this graphic implies.

What is of greater concern is a potential severe weather threat toward evening, with the approach of the storm system’s cold front. SPC has included our region in the 15% risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds.

Isolated tornadoes are unlikely, but can’t be ruled out within a developing squall line to our west toward early evening.

Behind the cold front, Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and cooler with a high near 50. Good Friday and the start of Passover look dry and seasonably chilly, with a high in the low 40s.

After a mostly sunny Saturday with temps edging into the low 50s, Easter Sunday appears ideal. A warming southerly flow with abundant sunshine will boost afternoon highs to the low 60s, after a tranquil dawn start in the mid-30s.

As for muddy yards and fields, it does appear we’ll have a dry stretch at least from Thursday into Monday morning.