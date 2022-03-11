Don Paul: Wintry weekend gives way to warmer pattern

The steady, accumulating overnight snow will already begin pulling off to the east by early Saturday, in this 7 a.m. modeled depiction.

By morning, accumulations will be mostly in the moderate range, even in the warning area, with the northwest breeze beginning to pick up in the range of 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 20s, and some blowing snow will develop. In the NWS National Blend of Models/NBM, heaviest amounts will be elevation driven, focusing early Saturday on the Boston Hills and the Chautauqua Ridge.

During Saturday afternoon and evening, the strengthening northwest flow will set up multiple, skinny bands of lake-effect snow off Lakes Huron, Ontario and Erie.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month