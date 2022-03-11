Don Paul: Wintry weekend gives way to warmer pattern

The headline on my Wednesday article included the phrase “no whopper potential” relating to the storm that will impact us Friday night into Saturday night. I stand by this wording. Officially, the Buffalo National Weather Service has Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties under a winter weather advisory from early Friday evening through 6 p.m. Saturday, and a winter storm warning for Southern Erie, Wyoming and the three Southern Tier counties during the same time period.
The storm system bringing us our accumulating snow and some blowing snow will eventually become a monster bomb cyclone, but not until it reaches the northwest Atlantic near Canada, as seen in this European/ECMWF Sunday afternoon projection.
The 929 millibar central barometric pressure converts to 27.43 inches, which is close to as deep as a cyclone can get. If it were a hurricane, such a pressure would surely be associated with an extraordinarily powerful category 5 hurricane of historic proportions.
For Western New York, the storm will be far from historic, but combined with Saturday’s gusty wind it will be more than a minor nuisance. Starting with the Friday afternoon commute, roadways should still be primarily wet even as the conversion from rain and a mix over to snow begins toward the dinner hour, coming after a day with highs in the lower 40s.
The steady, accumulating overnight snow will already begin pulling off to the east by early Saturday, in this 7 a.m. modeled depiction.
By morning, accumulations will be mostly in the moderate range, even in the warning area, with the northwest breeze beginning to pick up in the range of 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 20s, and some blowing snow will develop. In the NWS National Blend of Models/NBM, heaviest amounts will be elevation driven, focusing early Saturday on the Boston Hills and the Chautauqua Ridge.
During Saturday afternoon and evening, the strengthening northwest flow will set up multiple, skinny bands of lake-effect snow off Lakes Huron, Ontario and Erie.
This limited lake-effect snow will accumulate more on the hilly terrain to the south and southeast. The winds of 15-25 mph with some gusts to 35 will produce bursts of blowing snow with reduced visibility at times, and these conditions will continue into Saturday evening. With readings dropping into the low 20s and upper teens, the snow should take on a more powdery texture for those who want to tackle some spring skiing. The link conditions, of course, will not yet reflect additions to the bases from Friday night into Saturday.
Total accumulations in the NBM by Sunday morning look like this, though they may be 1-2 inches too high around Buffalo.
Hence, the “not a whopper” phrase still works.
A gusty southwest breeze and a disturbance will bring us some scattered generally light snow showers on Sunday more numerous in the afternoon, and keep a noticeable wind chill in the air combined with a high in the low 30s.
But after Sunday, we get the pattern change many of you have been hoping for, with more persistent above-average temperatures. While I can’t rule out a few stray light rain showers by Tuesday due to the presence of a weak frontal boundary nearby, it will be essentially a dry week through Friday afternoon with air masses of Pacific origin ruling the roost across our region. Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will jump to the upper 40s to near 50, and by the time we get to Thursday, a hint of spring will be back in the air.
Looking ahead to the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the upper-air pattern showing in the ensembles currently favors seasonable temperatures, which would be in the 40s, but some 50s can’t yet be ruled out.
Precipitation this far out is a much tougher call (read higher uncertainty). The American GFS currently favors some showers Friday night into Saturday morning with a dry Sunday, while the ECMWF gives us a chance for some occasional mainly light showers both days. I’ll be fine-tuning this forecast next week. In overall temperature trends in the 6-14 day period, the Climate Prediction Center is favoring above average temperatures most days. Since the upper air ensembles show a true cutoff of arctic air in a more Pacific westerly flow, this looks like a good call. The more uncertain precipitation probabilities look to be above average.
Finally, it’s time for my annual kvetch about the advent of daylight saving time, which begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most forecasting meteorologists feel the same way about DST, if for no other reason it means our weather models will be running an hour later. (All models run on universal time, which does not factor in DST.) Since nearly everyone has a reason for loving or hating DST, that’s mine. A lot of good that will do me.