Don Paul: Wintry Wednesday is not a sign of the near future

I always prepare my own weather forecast, but I’m not above making good use of a perfectly fine graphic prepared by my colleagues at the Buffalo National Weather Service which matches up with my thoughts, as was the case Wednesday morning.
The best chance for measurable snow, in the range of patchy 1- to 3-inch amounts, will be on the hilly terrain of southern Erie, inland Chautauqua, and northern Cattaraugus counties. The chances of any of this snow surviving until Christmas morning are about the same as the Giants running the table in the NFC East. Wednesday’s readings struggling to reach the low 30s along with a nasty wind chill in the teens will probably not be quite matched again for a while.
We are not headed toward record territory for the warmest or least snowy December by any stretch. However, through the 21st, Buffalo has had 7.7 inches of snow for the cold weather season, running 16.8 inches below the average of 24.5 inches for the date. Despite Wednesday’s raw chill, the monthly mean temperature shows a rather large anomaly, at 5.9 degrees above average. While there is some additional snow in the forecast ahead of Christmas, the snow deficit will not shrink much, and is likely begin to grow again after this modest snow passes.
During Thursday, temperatures will edge up even in advance of an approaching warm front, and the wind chill will barely be noticeable. The afternoon high will reach 36 or 37, meaning what snow we get will have difficulty sticking very much.
In actual model output, this is the snowiest of several high resolution models for late Thursday afternoon.
The actual projected accumulation is less impressive than the image, and it doesn’t really account for some of the melting that will occur.
That is a summation of our pre-Christmas snow, and if it were going to remain cold we would have at least a thin veneer of snow for a white Christmas. Alas (for white Christmas devotees) a Christmas Eve warmup will precede the holiday, along with some rainfall. The European/ECMWF model projects only light rainfall Christmas Eve, after a mainly dry and slightly milder Friday.
If the rain is light, it’s theoretically possible for some of the remaining snow on the ground to survive the night and still be visible early on Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be a different story with some occasional rain accompanied by temperatures reaching the low-mid 40s. The American GFS is considerably wetter than the ECMWF. Either way, melting will continue.
Sunday has become a more complex story. Both the ECMWF and the Canadian GEM models have us partly to mostly sunny with a seasonable chill in the air, and much the same for Boston on game day. The GFS is a sharp outlier, bring mixed and snow showers to Western New York, and rain and snow to the Boston area. For those traveling to New England, count on enough of a northerly breeze to put an extra bite in those upper 30s. For now, I’m leaning toward the drier solution for both our region and Boston on Sunday. Even with the latter, we may see a few light snow showers off the lakes in WNY, with our temps only in the mid 30s. The NWS Weather Prediction Center has a low probability for a few flurries near Boston on Sunday, and an even lower chance for our region, so it appears they are also going against the GFS solution. Here are their projected Sunday high temps.
Note how all the truly cold air is to be found in the northern plains and the northwest.
For those traveling across the nation by Christmas Eve, most of the storminess will be found in the west.
Seattle will have a better chance of a white Christmas than Buffalo, which is unusual. Snow or rain turning to snow will develop there, with unseasonable cold taking over for the holiday. Some rain will fall along the immediate California coast, and also reach Phoenix on Friday, with snow in the Rockies. It appears most of the snow will be west of the continental divide, so Denver air travel should escape serious impacts.
For Sunday return travel, snow should be winding down in Seattle, with unseasonably frigid conditions. Most snow in the west will be west of Denver, and weather related problems in the east are unlikely unless the outlier GFS is on to something. If that model were to prevail, that could slow travel near Boston with stronger winds and mixed precipitation. If the GFS is joined by other guidance coming into agreement, I will update this forecast in the comments section Thursday morning.
Beyond the holiday weekend, another low pressure system could bring us some mixed precipitation along with seasonable temps in the mid 30s.
The overall upper air pattern appears primed to keep the true polar air mass over the northwest next week, as seen in the ensembles which have an appearance which tells the story.
We simply can’t get unseasonably cold with the polar trough in the northwest and a milder ridge in the east. Even beyond this time range into early January, the ensembles don’t show much bleeding of the cold to the east. From a hemispheric viewpoint, the wavelength between a ridge southwest of Alaska and another near but not over Greenland, rather than over Alaska and over Greenland, is all wrong to force the polar jet stream to buckle southward close to the Great Lakes.
The Canadian ensemble does send some modified arctic air our way toward Jan. 7, though the American ensemble is less emphatic on this trend.
Looking at much of the same data, the NWS Climate Prediction Center has temperature probabilities favoring near normal readings in our region as we get into early January.