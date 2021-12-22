Don Paul: Wintry Wednesday is not a sign of the near future

If the rain is light, it’s theoretically possible for some of the remaining snow on the ground to survive the night and still be visible early on Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be a different story with some occasional rain accompanied by temperatures reaching the low-mid 40s. The American GFS is considerably wetter than the ECMWF. Either way, melting will continue.

Sunday has become a more complex story. Both the ECMWF and the Canadian GEM models have us partly to mostly sunny with a seasonable chill in the air, and much the same for Boston on game day. The GFS is a sharp outlier, bring mixed and snow showers to Western New York, and rain and snow to the Boston area. For those traveling to New England, count on enough of a northerly breeze to put an extra bite in those upper 30s. For now, I’m leaning toward the drier solution for both our region and Boston on Sunday. Even with the latter, we may see a few light snow showers off the lakes in WNY, with our temps only in the mid 30s. The NWS Weather Prediction Center has a low probability for a few flurries near Boston on Sunday, and an even lower chance for our region, so it appears they are also going against the GFS solution. Here are their projected Sunday high temps.