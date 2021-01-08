Don Paul: Wintrier pattern holding off, but still coming

There has actually been a soupcon of improvement for Saturday playoff game-time conditions since earlier this week. It will not be quite as cold as it first appeared. Originally, the early afternoon temperature was expected to struggle to reach 30. Newer guidance now suggests we’ll be dealing with mid 30s, which is statistically milder than the average of 32 – though this should not to be confused with mild.
A northwest breeze will average 8-14 mph, producing only a modest wind chill, and having just a minor effect on kicking and passing. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, helping out with the chill, as seen in this modeled cloud cover.
It’s safe to say Jan. 9 could have been a lot harsher.
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter. Our new snowfall deficit is approaching 9 inches, with just 0.2 inches having fallen so far in January and not much in immediate sight. Over the next seven days, total liquid from any light snow showers will be inconsequential, as seen in this precipitation forecast from the NWS Weather Prediction Center.
As for temperatures during this time period, most days will bring us mid 30s for highs, possibly reaching 40 on Thursday ahead of a passing cold front on Friday.
For ski resorts, there will be more favorable snowmaking conditions Friday night through Tuesday night, but milder readings will likely make snowmaking inefficient by midweek, next week. Here are the latest ski conditions.
So when is this wintrier pattern, tied to what’s called a Sudden Stratospheric Warming/SSW, likely to show up? For one thing, weakened, split polar vortices dropping south linked to an SSW always carry with them a good deal of uncertainty as to location and amplitude. Since these impacts won’t yet be here even by late next week, this uncertainty caveat should be kept in mind.
The American GFS ensemble mean shows an upper air pattern more conducive to the delivery of arctic air beginning to show up next weekend and into the week beyond, as does the Canadian.
The American ensemble suggests the coldest air mass so far this winter by the 17th-18th, though the Canadian ensemble is about 5-7 degrees warmer than this depiction for surface temperatures.
This trend is seen to extend into the latter portion of the month in both ensembles. What is far more difficult to discern is snowfall. Obviously, colder air brings some increased snow potential. But this far out in time we cannot determine moisture content of arctic air masses and the wind alignments over Lake Erie, which are a critical factor for significant lake effect. You can have abundant cold air but still have unfavorable conditions for abundant snowfall. From the department of “for what it’s worth,” the European and other models stretched out through next Sunday night don’t show impressive snow totals. Most of what there is would have to fall next weekend. They have the look of lake effect in their distribution pattern.
Beyond this time frame, precipitation output from models and ensembles become much more unreliable than temperature output. I can at least show you how one friend of mine, CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, is more bullish on SSW weather impacts in the Northeast.
The storm track he shows as a possibility, however, would favor more nor’easters along the Atlantic seaboard, which usually do not have a strong correlation with abundant lake snow in Western New York. I’ll be keeping you updated on how this pattern shift is shaping up. If there are any significant changes during the weekend, you’ll see my updates in the comments section beneath the article, and on social media.
Finally, on the climate front, NASA’s latest numbers show carbon dioxide levels were running at 415 parts per million as of November, which is 47% higher than levels prior to the Industrial Revolution. Some details are in this NASA link (a superb climate link to bookmark).