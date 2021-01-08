Don Paul: Wintrier pattern holding off, but still coming

This trend is seen to extend into the latter portion of the month in both ensembles. What is far more difficult to discern is snowfall. Obviously, colder air brings some increased snow potential. But this far out in time we cannot determine moisture content of arctic air masses and the wind alignments over Lake Erie, which are a critical factor for significant lake effect. You can have abundant cold air but still have unfavorable conditions for abundant snowfall. From the department of “for what it’s worth,” the European and other models stretched out through next Sunday night don’t show impressive snow totals. Most of what there is would have to fall next weekend. They have the look of lake effect in their distribution pattern.