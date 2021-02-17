Don Paul: Winter will lighten up here and elsewhere

To this point, February has been a tougher month in Western New York, after a milder December and January. With more than 21 inches of snow, we’ve had about twice the average amount through Feb. 16, and what had once been a large seasonal snowfall deficit has shrunk to just 6.4 inches. Our monthly mean temperature has been 4.6 degrees below average. Lake Erie has gone from wide open to having a little more than 80% ice coverage.
Most of what open water remains could be seen in the eastern third of the lake on Feb. 14, in a NASA MODIS image, well offshore from the ice at the eastern end.
Elsewhere, the recent wintry outbreak has far exceeded anything experienced in decades. More than 4 million people in Texas lost power, with single-digit temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth, water systems shut down and no heat. While it remains very cold in Texas, the most brutal temperatures have passed, leaving behind a residue of millions still without heat or running water on Wednesday morning. In the lower 48, only central and South Florida are mild, as seen in this Weather Underground map.
While the temperatures have edged up a few degrees in the South, troubles have not abated. A huge swath of territory from the Mexican border to Maryland is under new winter storm warnings. The National Weather Service reports more than 100 million Americans are under these warnings and advisories, the most serious of which include another major ice storm threat from east Texas to parts of North Carolina and Virginia.
This means millions more will lose power in the cold, adding to the crises spawned by the pandemic and previous storms. There are food shortages in quite a number of Deep South cities, and now the misery from this next storm system will add to the disastrous impacts.
On this map, you’ll note Western New York is warning and advisory-free as of this writing, though it’s possible the Buffalo NWS may yet issue a winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. We already have a good amount of snow on the ground. You can see the Wednesday AM snow depths in the far right-hand column.
After a cold, tranquil and bright Wednesday, the next long advertised system will be approaching us during Thursday. The closer we get to this next event, the less impressive it looks. The track of this next low-pressure system will be far enough south and east to leave us free of any sleet or freezing rain into Thursday night, so whatever falls this time around will be all snow for the first 12 hours. However, the more distant track will also keep us out of the storm’s truly heavy snow. Some wispy light snow will reach the Southern Tier late Thursday morning and widespread light to moderate snow will overspread the region by midafternoon. This high-resolution model depicts conditions around 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Only about 1-2 inches will accumulate by the dinner hour, and a 10-15 mph easterly wind means blowing snow will not be a real problem. So, slick spots can be expected for the afternoon commute but, barring accidents, it will be a slower-but-not-snarled commute for most. As temperatures will be a bit milder overnight, the snow will become a little slushier toward morning. The Friday morning commute, however, may include a complication caused by freezing drizzle. Some model guidance suggests the zone in the atmosphere where snowflakes (dendrites) can grow will become less favorable for dendritic development and give way to some freezing mist and drizzle. That doesn’t show in this model depiction, but if it occurs untreated surfaces may have a very thin icy coating.
Actual snow totals will likely be in the 2- to 3-inch range by Friday, when some weak lake snow will develop on a northwest flow into Saturday. Basically, this should mean there won’t be enough snow to necessitate closings or vaccination cancellations Friday morning, but you will need to allow some extra travel time to reach your destination. This is an accumulation estimate from the NWS Blend of Models.
I will update this forecast in the comments section if necessary Thursday morning, before I head into WIVB for the afternoon and evening shift.
Another storm system approaches the Great Lakes Sunday night into Monday. Some more light to moderate snow is currently indicated, and with marginally cold temperatures it will have a slushier consistency.
Starting with Sunday’s low 30s, temperatures will moderate next week. The disrupted polar vortex, which was predicted during mid-January to persist for several weeks, will retreat enough to the north to replace the polar air masses with modified arctic air. That would allow our readings to move a little above average on some days, as seen in this midweek forecast map.
This doesn’t mean spring will be bursting out all over, but it does mean walks and other outdoor activities will tend to be more comfortable. The European ensemble mean and other models show a more west to east upper-level flow much of the time, keeping the polar air up in the polar region toward the end of the month.
Winter won’t be disappearing, but the worst of its cold will be over with after this week.