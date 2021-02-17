Don Paul: Winter will lighten up here and elsewhere

This means millions more will lose power in the cold, adding to the crises spawned by the pandemic and previous storms. There are food shortages in quite a number of Deep South cities, and now the misery from this next storm system will add to the disastrous impacts.

On this map, you’ll note Western New York is warning and advisory-free as of this writing, though it’s possible the Buffalo NWS may yet issue a winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. We already have a good amount of snow on the ground. You can see the Wednesday AM snow depths in the far right-hand column.

After a cold, tranquil and bright Wednesday, the next long advertised system will be approaching us during Thursday. The closer we get to this next event, the less impressive it looks. The track of this next low-pressure system will be far enough south and east to leave us free of any sleet or freezing rain into Thursday night, so whatever falls this time around will be all snow for the first 12 hours. However, the more distant track will also keep us out of the storm’s truly heavy snow. Some wispy light snow will reach the Southern Tier late Thursday morning and widespread light to moderate snow will overspread the region by midafternoon. This high-resolution model depicts conditions around 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday.