Don Paul: Winter digs in its heels during the next week

I’ve often used the phrase “nuisance snow” in describing relatively modest accumulations, and more of that was in progress Friday morning.

Of course, this kind of snow can be more than a nuisance if a driver is caught unaware by the slippery road surfaces and skids into an accident … it doesn’t take much accumulation for that to happen.

So far, following the blizzard disaster, January has let us off easy by climatological standards. The Buffalo monthly snowfall total through Thursday is just 7.5 inches, 15.2 inches below average. Our monthly mean temperature is 7.9 degrees warmer than average, a large positive anomaly. Our seasonal snowfall, however, is now up to 109.1 inches due to the blizzard and two lake-effect storms preceding it, well above our average seasonal total of 95.5 inches. By way of comparison, nearby Rochester continues to experience one of its least snowy winters on record, with a total of just 15.7 inches. And New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., have had nothing more than a trace – that is, no measurable snow. A true snow drought has been ongoing to the east of us.

To at least a limited extent, January is going to be making up for lost time during the next week in terms of temperatures and some fairly minor additional snow. Our coldest temperature this month was a low of 17 degrees, one of only two days with lows in the upper teens. To call that unusual for a Western New York January would be an understatement. It has been the mild low temperatures rather than daytime high temperatures which are more responsible for this having been such a mild month. One factor in overnight warmth is the constant overcast, excessive even by Great Lakes standards. Nighttime cloud cover acts as an insulating blanket, trapping relative warmth near the surface. You can track this element in your seasonal affective disorder, if you have it, here.

This weekend, even as clouds dominate, actual temperatures will continue to run above average (31 and 18 are now the norms, statistically lowest in our winter). Even so, a very gusty Friday night south to southwest wind of 20-30 mph with gusts of 35-40 will produce a nasty wind chill. It’s fortunate milder air aloft will dampen down what could have been more significant lake-effect potential in such winds. Even with only minor accumulation overnight, the strong winds may cause reduced visibility for late evening drivers in patchy blowing snow.

During Saturday, the strong morning winds will subside and become much lighter for the afternoon. Although ski conditions are far from excellent, skiing will be more comfortable on Saturday as winds lighten, snow showers fade away, and a few peeks of sunshine dare to show up. The conditions are slightly improved from recent weeks.

Earlier this week, Sunday was looking to me like an approaching area of low pressure might bring us some widespread moderate snow. Newer guidance shows the low tracking far enough to the north to bring in warmer air aloft, creating mainly a wet snow-rain mix, with strong southwest winds gusting to 35-40 mph.

However, behind the storm system’s cold front, the milder south-southwest flow will veer to the northwest, bringing in falling temperatures during the afternoon, and changing the mix to snow showers. Readings will fall from a late morning high in the upper 30s back to the 20s by evening. Significant accumulations are unlikely.

On Monday, the daytime high will struggle to the mid-upper 20s. A weak disturbance to our south will bring some snow showers and probable slick spots, but no major amounts are likely in this modeled output.

The colder air behind the disturbance will have us in the relative deep freeze by Tuesday, as arctic high pressure dominates in the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Getting back to the topic of nuisance snow, no major storms are showing up in guidance through next Friday, but some scattered snow showers will appear from time to time just about every day.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is back up to a mild 37 degrees, 4 degrees above average. Ice coverage on the five Great Lakes totals an extremely low 4.7%, compared to a still-low 30.3% last year at this time.

With the colder pattern ahead next week, ice coverage will increase on the lakes. We may begin to see ice coverage around the edges of Lake Erie in a week, but it will be nowhere near freezing over at that time. Based on the extended range, discussed below, I have doubts the lake will come close to freezing over this winter. As I’ve written many times, a wide-open lake does not automatically produce much lake effect for us, unless the winds become properly aligned, even when arctic air is present. As of now, we are unlikely to see any prolonged periods of a southwest flow next week.

Overnight lows next week will be in the teens, but sink to single digits-10s by Friday behind another cold front, with Friday’s highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

The longevity of this cold spell has its limits. The coldest temperature anomalies in the lower atmosphere will occur next Friday, with some limited moderation next weekend.

By Feb. 7-9, warmer-than-average anomalies are showing up in the ensembles in the east, bringing us back into the milder pattern that has dominated for so much of the winter.

So, even with the coming cold spell, snowmobiling will be out of the question. For skiers, snowmaking conditions will be very good to excellent next week, allowing the resorts to build up bases. With inflation, higher prices for natural gas have been mitigated by the mostly mild winter. Furnaces will be put to the task next week, with an easier time of it slowly developing during the following week.