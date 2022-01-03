Don Paul: Winter and lake effect get down to business this week

There is a very slight shift southward in the GFS during the afternoon. The ECMWF is not as pronounced as the GFS with the band, and places it a few miles farther south. The ECMWF, GFS, and Canadian GEM are what we call global models, and offer less detail than the high-resolution models that run out only to 48-60 hours. On the latter, we’ll know more tomorrow, and I’ll update this forecast in the comments section Tuesday, beneath the article. At this point I expect these detailed models will show more accumulation potential near the metro area than the current lower-resolution global models do.

This GFS estimate is the highest, currently. It’s safe to say there is real lake-effect potential for heavier amounts near the metro area, but the situation is not a lock.

By Friday, several models develop a deeper storm system just off the coast. It appears it will be too far to the east to bring much, if any, synoptic snow back to Western New York, but it will bear watching.