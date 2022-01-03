Don Paul: Winter and lake effect get down to business this week

As late as last Wednesday, January was looking as though we would have more quick hits of cold than we’d experienced in our very mild December. Since then, signs of a better defined cold and unsettled pattern in the East have been showing up in extended range guidance, which is quite a sudden change. More on the change coming up, with the Buffalo National Weather Service already having issued a winter storm watch for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for heavy lake snow and strong winds Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
In the meantime, we are fortunate our coldest day of the winter so far was accompanied by a very light wind. The wind chill index calculates heat loss from exposed skin. To be sure, however, cold combined with gusty winds create far more heat loss from roofs, windows and walls, meaning your furnace will be burning lots more fuel when it's windy. Buffalo’s Monday low of 12 degrees came with calm conditions. This, combined with the weekend underachieving widespread/synoptic snow, has still left us with an easy winter up to this point. The official snowfall of 2.1 inches at the airport was one of the higher totals. More minor league snowfall, but that will likely soon be changing.
Ahead of the change will come one more warmup. A developing southwest flow Monday night will cause temperatures to rise from the teens to the low-mid 20s by Tuesday morning, and the mid-upper 30s Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday morning, a deepening low pressure system will bring strengthening south-southwest winds ahead of the storm’s strong cold front. These prefrontal winds will boost highs to the mid-upper 40s.
Following the cold frontal passage, temps will begin to take the plunge through the 30s into the 20s, and rain showers will transition over to lake-effect snow on a strong southwest flow bringing arctic air up the 39 degree Lake Erie waters (4 degrees above average). The precise wind direction at low levels determines which communities get impacted by the lake-effect snow band, as seen in my tweet from an old Buffalo National Weather Service document (given to me in 1984 by my friend, then-Meteorologist in Charge, Don Wuerch).
The big picture of a southwest flow showing up in most guidance with notable instability/buoyancy being induced by very cold air coming up the lake is about as precise as we can get 60-70 hours in advance. As you can see from the above graphic, however, we will have to narrow those low level wind directions down as the event draws near. In our most populated area, northern Erie County, there’s a big difference for hundreds of thousands of people between a wind originating from 240 degrees or 250 degrees. There is even a big difference between 250 degrees and 255 degrees which, for example, steered the Snowvember lake band consistently south of north Buffalo, while south Buffalo and central Erie County got blitzed.
By 7 p.m. Wednesday, behind the cold front, this high-resolution model shows the lake snow just beginning to organize before the cold air really deepens. Unfortunately, this is the last hour in this run of the model, 60 hours.
The low-level winds seen here are clearly from the southwest at 60 hours, but it can’t be discerned whether winds will stay in that orientation, or shift later to west-southwest that would shift lake snow more to the south of the metro area.
By Thursday morning, this higher-resolution version of the European/ECMWF model still shows a southwest flow into the metro area. If you have a good eye, though, you may notice the wind barbs south of Buffalo have a more south-southwesterly orientation. We know from a past major event, that SSW flow steered more moisture into the SW flow near the metro area by increasing lake band convergence.
The somewhat lower resolution GFS shows a very well-developed lake snow band extending past Rochester, before dawn Thursday.
There is a very slight shift southward in the GFS during the afternoon. The ECMWF is not as pronounced as the GFS with the band, and places it a few miles farther south. The ECMWF, GFS, and Canadian GEM are what we call global models, and offer less detail than the high-resolution models that run out only to 48-60 hours. On the latter, we’ll know more tomorrow, and I’ll update this forecast in the comments section Tuesday, beneath the article. At this point I expect these detailed models will show more accumulation potential near the metro area than the current lower-resolution global models do.
This GFS estimate is the highest, currently. It’s safe to say there is real lake-effect potential for heavier amounts near the metro area, but the situation is not a lock.
By Friday, several models develop a deeper storm system just off the coast. It appears it will be too far to the east to bring much, if any, synoptic snow back to Western New York, but it will bear watching.
Temperatures will moderate from Friday’s low 20s to the low 30s on Saturday and to near 40 on Sunday, ahead of another sharp cold front, with readings plummeting again Sunday night into early next week. Early hints point to a northwesterly flow behind the Sunday cold front, which would mean less lake-effect impact in WNY. In any case, ski resorts will be able to build on their bases with some real augmentation from nature possible later Thursday and next Sunday night and Monday.
It doesn’t appear we’ll be colder than average every day in the first two weeks of the month. However, it will likely be colder the majority of those days with fewer mild days, and the Climate Prediction Center agrees with this trend in their temperature probabilities outlook.