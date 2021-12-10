Don Paul: Windstorm heading to Buffalo is the 'real deal'

Following all this, Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with above average temperatures reaching the low 40s, and a 20-30 mph southwest wind.

If you've invested in a trip to Tampa to see what gives with our Bills, the weather there will be lovely. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high around 80, and a very light north wind. Temps will slowly fall through the 70s after sunset.

Speaking of above average temperatures, they will be with us most days well into December, with warm upper level high pressure ridging in the East. The American model upper air ensemble for Christmas Eve does not have the look of any cold in the East.