Don Paul: Widespread heavy snow peaking Monday overnight

Travel will be difficult all day Tuesday, with the duration of the frequent widespread light to moderate snow continuing well into the afternoon. Assuming the plows and salters are doing what they do, the evening commute will not be as rough as the morning commute. Modeled conditions around 5 p.m. show diminishing snow coverage.

After more scattered Tuesday night snow showers, Wednesday will be the pick day of the work week, with a partly to mostly sunny sky, cold temperatures, but a thankfully very light breeze.

Our next round of trouble arrives Thursday, just in time for my return to WIVB. Another winter storm will be tracking in our direction, with snow developing from south to north in the afternoon. Moderate to marginally heavy snow will be likely for the evening commute. While the European/ECMWF model keeps the precipitation all snow through Thursday night, the American GFS brings enough warm air into the circulation to potentially mix in some sleet or freezing rain. If that occurs, accumulations will be lower but roads will be more slippery.