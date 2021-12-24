Don Paul: Who’s dreaming of a green Christmas?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For those returning to work Monday, you may run into light snow or a mix during at least the morning hours, which might create some slick spots for the morning commute before temps edge up closer to 40 in the afternoon.

After Monday, things are not looking up for skiers and ski resorts. Next week may bring more rain by late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Conditions do not look favorable for snowmaking at the resorts in the near future. The warmest temperatures will accompany Wednesday’s rain.

You can see the truly cold air will be centered over the Northern Plains and the northwest U.S. My friend Eric Fisher of WBZ in Boston posted a loop of near surface temperature anomalies in the European/ECMWF model, and it tells the basic story as it runs.

This persistence is largely based on the ECMWF forecast for the polar vortex to remain strong, and centered in the polar region. A strong polar vortex has a tendency to keep polar air bottled up away from us.