Don Paul: Who’s dreaming of a green Christmas?

Thursday night’s light snow might have survived until Christmas morning if we had typical late December temperatures. And, by light, there were only two measured accumulations that reached a flimsy 2-inch total. Buffalo’s seasonal snowfall deficit remains at 17.6 inches.
This thin coating will be in full shrinkage mode during Christmas Eve and into Christmas, with Friday high temperatures reaching the low to mid-40s and Christmas Eve lows bottoming out around 40. First, during Christmas Eve, come the spotty lighter showers.
To go with the showers will be a brisk southerly breeze in the range of 12-20 mph, which will hasten the melting.
By Christmas morning, we transition over from spotty showers to a moderate, steadier rain.
Christmas Day high temperatures will reach the upper 40s, before dropping back a bit late in the day. One potential positive to these mild readings may allow for more open windows for improved ventilation during indoor gatherings, which is known to lessen the viral load in the air. Rainfall will diminish in coverage and intensity later in the day.
Behind the wet Christmas low pressure system we will be left with a mostly cloudy and cooler Sunday, with readings stuck in the upper 30s, but still above the 35-degree average. A sprinkle or a flurry will be possible. Our Sunday breeze will average 10-15 mph. If you’re traveling to Boston for the New England game, the breeze will have a little more sting to it for the fans. No, the wind will not come close to matching those we experienced here when the Patriots visited. However, what will start out as a light northwest breeze early in the day will increase to 15-25 mph by midday. The game-time temperature will be around 42, with a wind chill of 30.
The breeze won’t hobble passers and kickers but it will have some impact on the game. Even so, I would guess Mac Jones will be able to throw more than three passes. National travel conditions Sunday for those coming home from holiday visits keep most of the problems out west. The precipitation shown in our region on a Weather Prediction Center graphic is overdone.
Seattle will be undergoing unusually wintry conditions with snow, gusty winds and temperatures in the upper 20s along with a harsh wind chill. The Southern U.S. will be nearly summerlike with widespread near-record warmth.
For those returning to work Monday, you may run into light snow or a mix during at least the morning hours, which might create some slick spots for the morning commute before temps edge up closer to 40 in the afternoon.
After Monday, things are not looking up for skiers and ski resorts. Next week may bring more rain by late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Conditions do not look favorable for snowmaking at the resorts in the near future. The warmest temperatures will accompany Wednesday’s rain.
You can see the truly cold air will be centered over the Northern Plains and the northwest U.S. My friend Eric Fisher of WBZ in Boston posted a loop of near surface temperature anomalies in the European/ECMWF model, and it tells the basic story as it runs.
This persistence is largely based on the ECMWF forecast for the polar vortex to remain strong, and centered in the polar region. A strong polar vortex has a tendency to keep polar air bottled up away from us.
The model and ensemble call on this is not unanimous, however. Dr. Judah Cohen runs a model that shows some weakening of the polar vortex, which, if it verified, would eventually shake things up in January. The Canadian/GEM ensemble, while also keeping the very cold air over the Northwest U.S. and Western Canada, does allow some colder air to bleed off in our direction around the Jan. 3 or 4, at least for a few days.
The American ensemble shows the same early January cooling, but quickly rebuilds the warm ridge in the East in the upper air pattern.
So, for now, there are no clear indications of a fundamental, lasting pattern change developing in the next 14-16 days. The Climate Prediction Center is aligned with this thinking as well during the six- to 10-day outlook.
Beyond this period, there are indications the current moderate la nina in the Pacific will begin to weaken during February-March, possibly even by later January. La nina has been playing a significant role in the current pattern. Its weakening may allow other variables to play more of a role in developing a pattern change. For skiers and snowmobilers (the latter have been totally out of luck), there is still some chance your time may come a little later in the winter. Merry Christmas!